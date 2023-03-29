Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni Snapped At Mumbai Airport; Are They Heading For a Vacation?

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni’s relationship is no secret. The two are often snapped together and never shy away from expressing love towards one another. On Wednesday morning too, Sussanne and Arslan were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo is off to an unknown destination. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the couple arrived at the airport. Although they were in a haste, Sussanne and Arslan paused and posed for the shutterbugs.

Sussanne Khan was spotted in khaki cargo pants which she paired with a white tank top. She also wrapped a jacket around her waist. On the other hand, Arslan Goni wore a pair of denim and a black T-shirt. They both were seen carrying black backpacks and sported tinted shades. Needless to say, the couple looked stylish as always in their respective attires. Watch the video here:

Earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, Sussane Khan shared an adorable clip of some special moments with Arslan Goni. The video consisted of a series of fun and loving moments between the two. “With You, my every day is about celebrating love," wrote Sussanne along with the post.

Before she started dating Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan was married to Hrithik Roshan. However, the two parted ways in 2014 after being together for almost 14 years. They continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

It was just yesterday that Hrithik and Sussanne’s elder son, Hrehaan, celebrated his 17th birthday. On the special day, Sussanne took to social media and shared a heartwarming birthday post. She dropped a video featuring special moments from his childhood and wrote, “To the brightest light in my life. Happy Birthday my Ray. I know that God loves me madly because he gave me you. So oo proud of you." Arslan Goni also wished Hrehaan through Sussanne’s post. “Happy happy birthday handsome," he commented.

Taling about Arslan, he was featured in the Zee5 and AltBalaji streaming series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hoon in 2021. The Ekta Kapoor-produced series also features Patralekhaa, Parth Samthaan, and Danish Hussain. He also acted in films such as Jia Aur Jia and Kirayenama. In the years before entering the film industry, Arslan worked as a model.

