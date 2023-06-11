Sutapa Sikdar Wants To Write A Book On Irrfan Khan; Says, 'I Want It To Be A Funny Journey'

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar were one of the lesser-known couples in Bollywood. The duo who tied the knots in February 1995 were quite discreet about their married life. Recently, Sutapa expressed her desire to write a book that’ll be aimed to delve deep into the humourous side of Irrfan Khan.

At the book launch of film critic Shubhra Gupta’s book on the Angrezi Medium actor, Sutapa told PTI, “I want to write a book on Irrfan but I don’t want it to be a sentimental journey. I want it to be a funny journey, which I shared with him. People take him as a very intimidating and very serious kind of person but he was not in real life. The book is not ready at all (but it will be ready) sometime."

Sutapa also recalled that Irrfan Khan was quite particular about the intention behind telling a particular story. She explained that while Irrfan Khan was not big on his religion, he used to emphasize the word niyat. She shared, “He was not a practising Muslim but one word he strongly caught in Islam was ‘niyat’. So ‘niyat’ was so strong in his personality and in life. Like, what is our intention in telling the story? It has to be transparent and honest, and that was foremost for him."