Swanandi Tikekar-Ashish Kulkarni’s Engagement And Mehendi Photos Go Viral

Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar, who played the lead role in Agga Agga Sunbai Kay Mhanta Sasubai, recently announced her engagement with the Indian Idol 12 fame Asish Kulkarni. The couple publicly announced their relationship through social media two days back and surprised their fans. Now, the duo have shared glimpses from their mehendi and engagement ceremony. The couple looks adorable in the pictures. Swanandi can be seen wearing a beautiful red embroidered lehenga top, which she paired with a peach colour lehenga skirt. She paired it with a light blue coloured flower printed dupatta with golden embroidery. Swanandi Tikekar donned a heavy blue jhumka to complement her outfit. She opted for glowy makeup including pink blush, light pink lips, and golden eye shadow. Ashish wore a green kurta with a white half-coat, which he paired with white pants. Ashish can be seen planting a soft kiss on Swanandi’s cheeks in the photo. The post’s caption read, “Just what we wished for."

Advertisement

The comment section was flooded with congratulatory wishes. Some users wrote, “Best couple." Singer, songwriter and composer Yashita Sharma also wished them saying, “Oye Hoye, Mubarak Ho! (Many Congratulations)".

Swanandi shared some more glimpses of her engagement and mehendi on Instagram.

In the photos, Swanandi can be seen posing for the camera with Ashish. In the subsequent images, she can be seen holding a plate full of mehendi decorated with rose petals.