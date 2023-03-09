Actress Swara Bhasker is on cloud nine at the moment after her marriage to Samajwadi Party’s state youth president Fahad Ahmad Khan. The duo had a court marriage earlier, and have now decided to surprise fans with a grand wedding function as well. The invitation card for their wedding is as remarkable as Swara and Fahad’s pairing. Graphic design consultant Prateeq Kumar and illustrator Anupam Arunachalam have shared a glimpse of their lovely wedding card on Instagram. The card captures how Swara and Fahad met at the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

In the illustration, protestors can be seen holding placards of hum sab ek hain (we are one) and hum kaagaz nahi dikhaege (we won’t show our papers). These placards and banners were used during the CAA protests. Apart from the protest site, we can also see an illustration of marine drive. The illustrations have captured their beautiful cat Ghalib as well, which is instrumental in bringing the couple together.

Advertisement

Swara was left swooning after the creativity that has been displayed in her wedding card by Prateeq and Anupam. She commented, “You guys did an amaaaaaaazzzzzzzinv job! Thank you Soooooo much". Social media users also appreciated the efforts put in by the illustrators in designing the wedding card. They conveyed the couple’s best wishes for the future. Some tried to troll the couple and the designers as well. Swara and Fahad ignored them, while Prateeq boldly confronted them.

Advertisement

Swara and Fahad had to brave trolls for their marriage, an inter-religion one. Social media users came up with a lot of Islamophobic slurs and comments for Swara. They even dared to advise her to stay away from Fahad, otherwise, she would be murdered brutally. She was also warned of ending up in a fridge (in reference to the Shraddha Walker case). Shraddha was murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Poonawalla, and this gruesome incident was communalised by some groups. Swara has remained undeterred by these trolls and is enjoying the best phase of her life.

The exact date of her grand wedding celebration is yet to be revealed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here