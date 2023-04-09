Swara Bhasker Birthday: Here's How the Veere Di Wedding Star Met Husband Fahad Ahmad

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWARA BHASKER: Swara Bhasker is bold, beautiful, and everything beyond, her choice of roles is a testimony to it. From playing Payal in Tanu Weds Manu to Sakshi Soni in Veere Di Wedding, Bhasker proved that can play diverse roles be it that of a small-town girl or a glitzy woman. Besides her filmy career, Bhasker has been critically vocal about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for which she has also participated in various protests.

It was her bold choices that also lead her to meet the love of her life Fahad Ahmad. On Sunday, April 9, the Bollywood actress is celebrating her 35th birthday. On this special occasion, here’s taking a quick look at her whirlwind romance with the political activist.

The speculation

It was in the month of January this year when Swara Bhasker teased fans about having a special someone in her life on Instagram. She shared a photograph of herself playfully hugging a person as they relax on the bed. However, at the time Bhasker masked both her and Fahad Ahmad’s faces to keep her partner’s identity hidden. It was a month later that fans learned when the post was shared, the couple had already registered documents for court marriage. “This could be love," she captioned the post giving rise to massive speculations about the mystery man.

The meeting

Almost a month later, Swara Bhasker herself shared their love story online in the form of a video that covers how they meet and how love bloomed between the two. “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours," she captioned the heartwarming post.

The first selfie

Fans of Swara know that she never shies away from voicing her opinions publicly, be it related to the showbiz world or politics. She rallies for things that deem necessary and it was during one such political protest that she met the Fahad. Initially, the duo were only friends who attended various protests together, it was during one of those events that they also clicked their first selfie together.

The sister’s wedding

The friendship grew stronger and Bhasker was also invited to attend the wedding of Fahad’s sister. Unfortunately, the actress was preoccupied with her shoot schedule and couldn’t make it for the big day.

The cat

The two eventually realized that they’d fallen in love with each other and notably their pet cat played a major role in fostering their bond. The romantic video that made their relationship Insta-official includes adorable photos of the couple alongside the furry companion.

The Court marriage

It was on January 6, 2023, that the couple registered their marriage in court but the personal milestone was kept a hush affair between close family members and friends for over a month.

The wedding festivities

In March they hosted a string of wedding festivities including a Qawwali night, Haldi, Sangeet, Mehendi, and more. Bhasker’s Instagram profile buzzed with mushy romantic photos of the couple last month. One of them also included their official picture as Mr. and Ms.

