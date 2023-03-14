Home » Movies » Swara Bhasker Dresses Up Like South Indian Bride For Pre-wedding Ceremony, Sudha Raghuraman Performs

Swara Bhasker Dresses Up Like South Indian Bride For Pre-wedding Ceremony, Sudha Raghuraman Performs

Swara Bhasker, who recently had a court marriage with Fahad Ahmad, is all set to tie the sacred knot with him in an intimate wedding ceremony.

March 14, 2023

Swara Bhasker has registered her marriage with Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad.
Swara Bhasker is all set to get married to Fahad Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party’s youth wing — Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Ahead of their big day, the pre-wedding festivities have been flagged off with much pomp and splendour.

The actress is currently in Delhi for the festivities. The family recently held a function where Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman performed live on stage. Several photos from the celebration have gone viral now. Swara even shared them on her Instagram handle.

In the photos, Swara was seen carrying a red and golden saree accessorised with traditional South jewellery consisting of a stunning nose ring, matha patti. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Channelling Telugu Brides." On the other hand, her fiancé Fahad Ahmad posed with her in a cream kurta pyjama teamed with a beige Nehru jacket.

Swara Bhasker’s haldi ceremony.

A glimpse from Swara Bhasker’s sangeet ceremony.

Swara also shared a bundle of happy moments from the mehendi and sangeet ceremony also. She donned an orange anarkali suit for the mehendi and a green lehenga for the sangeet. Sharing a few pictures, she jokingly wrote, “Stalking other websites for my own wedding photos." She also shared an Instagram post and wrote, “Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar".

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Swara Bhasker’s pre-wedding festivities are taking place at her maternal grandmother’s home in Delhi. Quoting a source, the news portal said for the wedding, the actress has only invited her family and close friends. Swara also ensured that the wedding invitation did not include any specific dates that would divulge unwanted information about the wedding. The actress’ close friends and industry colleagues, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, and director Faraz Ansari, are most likely to attend the party.

Earlier in February, the actor had taken to her Twitter handle to announce the wedding and also shared that she registered her marriage with Fahad. Dropping a video she wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

Retweeting her post, Fahad wrote, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

On work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen alongside Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij, and Shikha Talsania in Kamal Pandey’s Jahan Chaar Yaar. She will next be seen in the upcoming murder mystery film Mimamsa.

March 14, 2023
