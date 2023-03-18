Home » Movies » Swara Bhaskar Flaunts Her Telugu Styled Mangalsutra At Her Reception

Swara Bhaskar Flaunts Her Telugu Styled Mangalsutra At Her Reception

The Veere Di Wedding actor opted for a red-coloured lehenga that featured golden embroidery and crystal work all over it.

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 19:54 IST

Apart from the love birds what caught the attention was Swara Bhaskar's Telugu Nallapoosalu.
aSwara Bhaskar is enjoying her newly married life with activist Fahad Ahmad. The lovebirds reportedly had a court wedding on January 6, 2023. Later, the duo held a special Telugu-style wedding ceremony on March 13. Swara and Fahad hosted their reception at Delhi’s Air Force Auditorium on March 16.

The Rasbhari actress has dropped her reception pictures and they are just amazing. Check out their mushy pictures from their reception:

Swara Bhaskar opted for a red-coloured lehenga that featured golden embroidery and crystal work all over it. She paired it with a red dupatta with a wide fringe and a pink choli for contrast. Her appearance was enhanced by a pearl-encrusted choker, matching earrings, a maang-teeka, smokey eyes and sleek open hair. Of her attire, what caught the attention of many was her thali or Nallapoosalu in Telugu. You might be wondering what is thali or Nallapoosalu. It is a Telugu version of the mangal sutra.

Because of her Telugu-styled wedding, Swara wore a special mangal sutra which symbolises Telugu culture. A few reports claim that Swara’s mother Ira Bhaskar is from Bihar and her father C Uday Bhaskar is of Telugu ancestry. Therefore, Swara tied the knot in a Telugu-styled ceremony to make the day more special. In the wedding ceremony, Fahad Ahmad donned an ivory and golden-hued embroidered bandhgala with a white pyjama.

Swara’s parents also graced the occasion. Swara’s father was seen dressed in a black suit. Her mother, on the other hand, dressed traditionally in a Kanjeevaram sari, accessorising it with gold jewellery, a large bindi and a bun with gajra.

After her marriage Swara dropped some pictures from her wedding ceremony for which she chose a silk saree with red and gold hues. She transformed into a Telugu bride and finished off her appearance with gajras and customary jewellery. On the other hand, her groom, Fahad looked dapper in a white kurta paired with a golden Nehru jacket.

