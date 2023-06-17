Swara Bhasker Makes First Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement; Flaunts Baby Bump In An LBD

Swara Bhasker, who is expecting her first child with husband Fahad Ahmad, has made her first appearance after announcing her pregnancy.Earlier this month, the actress took to her social media accounts to reveal that she and her husband Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first baby together. Taking to Instagram, Swara shared a picture in which Fahad was seen cradling Swara’s baby bump. She shared the news six months after the couple got married in court.

On Saturday evening, Swara was spotted at the airport with hubby Fahad Ahmad. She sported a LBD, paired with comfy, white and brown sneakers. As paps greeted her, she posed for them and said, ‘First time travelling. Baby bump ke saath (This is the first time I am travelling with the baby bump)." Check out the video here: