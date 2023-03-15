After registering their marriage, Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are celebrating their marital union with their friends and family at the actress' maternal grandmother's home in Delhi. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have begun and many pictures and videos have already surfaced online. Swara Bhasker recently shared some gorgeous pictures from her haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions.

For the haldi ceremony, Swara wore a white traditional suit with a yellow-and-green shaded net dupatta, while Fahad was dressed in a white kurta. In the pictures, her family and friends smeared her face with turmeric paste and even played with Holi colours. In one of the pictures, Swara and Fahad can be seen sharing a hug while their faces were covered in gulaal and haldi. Along with the glimpses, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Haldi in some cultures, Ubtan and Maiyan in some, but love is a language all cultures understand."

Earlier, the actress shared a short reel from her haldi ceremony where the couple is seen having fun with their family and friends. “Haldi ceremony that turned into Holi! Welcome to the festivities. #SwaadAnusaar has begun," her caption read.

Further, Swara Bhasker also shared moments from her mehendi, which was followed by the sangeet night. The actress was dressed in an elegant orange anarkali and paired it with a huge maang tika and earrings. Fahad, on the other hand, wore a blue kurta along with a Nehru jacket. In the pictures, the couple was spotted taking a selfie together. Swara and Fahad apply mehendi on their hands and are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

They had also planned a Carnatic music recital as part of their pre-wedding festivities. The actress shared clips of vocalist Sudha Raghuraman performing live on stage on her Instagram stories. She was dressed beautifully as a south Indian bride in a red and gold brocade saree. She completed her look with a nose ring, earrings, a necklace, crimson bangles, a gajra to her hair, and a matha patti. Fahad Ahmad, was dressed in a beige Nehru jacket over a white kurta and pants. Sharing the pictures Swara wrote, “Music is the language of love. Carnatic vocal recital at the #SwaadAnusaar wedding festivities!"

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s story is one of a kind. The duo met during the CAA protests in the country. They gradually fell in love with each other and eventually registered their marriage a few weeks ago.

