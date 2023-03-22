The grand wedding festivities of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have been concluded with a traditional style Walima in Bareilly. The newlyweds registered their marriage in a court on January 6 which kickstarted the celebrations with the haldi ceremony followed by mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night. The couple also hosted a reception party (walima) in Delhi where big names from politics and Bollywood were seen. Swara recently shared a slew of pictures from her walima ceremony and mentioned that her lehenga was designed by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan.

In the photos, the golden lehenga came with heavy embellishment details. The actress also carried a floral printed dupatta. Her royal look was amped up with accessories and she added a matching choker-style kundan set and matha patti.

In the caption of the tweet, Swara revealed that her lehenga flew from Lahore via Dubai, Bombay and Delhi and reached Bareilly. “My Walima outfit came all the way from Lahore via Dubai- Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly! I’ve long marvelled at the talent of Ali Xeeshan. When I called him with the idea of wearing his work at Walima, his warmth and generosity made me admire the person," she wrote in the tweet.

The lehenga got the internet’s attention and left it divided over it. Many congratulated the actress and appreciated her while some trolled her for importing her wedding dress from overseas. One of the users wrote, “There is a place near Bareilly and it’s called Rampur. It is famous for farshi ghararas, which look much prettier than this dress. Well, not everybody can afford to have fine taste in clothes."

Another person said, “Your contribution to Pakistan’s sinking economy will be remembered by everyone standing in atta qeue in Pakistan didi."

A third user wrote, “We have so good designers like Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra etc jiske kapde pehenne keliye ladkiyan marti hain.. and isko bhikari desh se lana tha so that she can tweet this…"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Swara Bhasker will be next seen in Mrs. Falani, which is expected to release this year.

