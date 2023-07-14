Swara Bhasker Wraps Up Mrs Falani; Channels Eight Characters In Three Arrows Production Film

‘Mrs. Falani’ a film by Three Arrows Production, features Swara Bhasker’s mind-blowing talent as she portrays eight distinct characters from different states of India. Produced by Ms. Sofia Agarwal, Mr. Meghshyam Gupta, Mr. Rakesh Dang, and Mr. Rakesh Kapoor, this film promises an engaging cinematic experience.

Swara Bhasker’s portrayal of eight female characters in one film showcases her remarkable versatility and artistry. Each character possesses a unique identity. The Shoot of ‘Mrs. Falani’ is completed and is set to aim as a result of the collective effort of the entire team. With the support of Ms. Sofia Agarwal, Mr. Meghshyam Gupta, Mr. Rakesh Dang, and Mr. Rakesh Kapoor as producers, and the backing of the Chattisgarh Government, the film has come to life.

The dedicated technicians, guided by the director Mr.Manish Kishore, have seamlessly integrated storytelling, visuals, sound, and editing, resulting in an immersive cinematic journey.

Mrs. Falani showcases Swara Bhasker’s multifaceted talent as she embodies eight diverse characters. Audiences can expect an exceptional cinematic experience, witnessing Swara Bhasker’s celebration of womanhood and India’s cultural diversity on the screen.

In a statement last year, Swara Bhasker had said, “I have done many films in my career where I have played many different characters but I never imagined that for the first time in my life I will get to work in a film which has 9 different stories and I will get to play 9 different and interesting characters in the film. I am sure people are going to love all my characters."