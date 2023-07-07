Sy Gowthamraj Shares Name Of Actor Who Died While Shooting For Kazhuvethi Moorkkan

Renowned Tamil actor Poo Ramu, known for his performances in films like Poo, Neer Paravai, and Pariyerum Perumal, passed away on June 27, 2022, at the age of 60. The veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he breathed his last. Unfortunately, Ramu could only shoot a few scenes for his last project, the Tamil film Kazhuvethi Moorkkan, before his untimely demise.

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan’s director, Sy Gowthamraj, took to Facebook to share this unfortunate news with fans. Ramu was initially cast to play the role of Moorkasamy’s (Arulnithi) father in the film. However, his sudden demise was a significant loss to Tamil cinema and Kazhuvethi Moorkkan. To fill the void, actor Yaar Kannan was brought on board to portray Moorkasamy’s father. Gowthamraj shared some stills of Ramu in character from the film, which further deepened the sense of loss among his followers.

Advertisement

Fans expressed their grief over Ramu’s passing, noting that he would have been a perfect fit for the role of Moorkasamy’s father. Many praised his exceptional acting skills while acknowledging Kannan’s commendable work in the film as his replacement.

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan revolves around the friendship between Moorkan and Bhoominathan, who hails from Ramanathapuram district but possess contrasting personalities. The plot takes an intriguing turn when someone attempts to create a rift between them. The film features actors Dushara Vijayan, Arulnithi, Saya Devi, Santhosh Prathap, Munishkanth, and others in prominent roles. Produced by Olympia Movies, Kazhuvethi Moorkkan is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Critics and audiences have praised various aspects of the film, including its cinematography and music.