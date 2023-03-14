Director MG Srinivas’ much-awaited action thriller Ghost has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film has an exciting cast, which includes Shiva Rajkumar in the lead, along with veteran Malayalam actor Jayaram and Hindi actors Prashant Narayanan and Anupam Kher in the pivotal roles. According to reports, actor Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

To make things even more special, the makers of Ghost have now taken the help of T-Series, a well-known audio label and film production studio. Director Srinivas recently announced that the Bhushan Kumar-led company is set to make its Kannada debut with Ghost and T-Series has acquired the film’s audio rights.

“Thrilled to announce that T-Series has bought the audio rights of our Kannada film GHOST. Honoured to be their first individual Kannada investment and we can’t wait for you to experience the spine-tingling music" wrote the director in his social media post.

T-Series has a strong reputation in Hindi films but with time, it has also achieved notable progress in South India. T-series had the music rights to movies such as Kurukshetra, KGF:2, Vikrant Rona, Banaras and the upcoming Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin.

And Ghost will be the T-series’ first foray into the Kannada film industry. Arjun Janya has written the soundtrack of the movie and fans are keeping high hopes for this project.

Ghost has been produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under Sandesh Productions banners and its cinematography has been done by Mahendra Simha. A few days ago, the makers dropped the first motion poster of the project. The poster begins with a shot of a car’s speedometer as the needle rotates fully, raising the speed limit. Soon, the scene changes to shots being fired, cars chasing each other with a helicopter and a huge explosion that causes the flames to explode. The motion poster is a real treat for the eyes, thanks to its riveting animation and thumping beats.

Take a look at the motion poster:

In the poster, Shiva Rajkumar is seen in a rugged avatar. He is seen sporting long and back-brushed hair with a cigar in his mouth. He can be seen donning a white blazer and gold chain around his neck. Overall, the motion poster received a good response from the viewers. According to reports, Ghost will be released on the big screens in five languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

