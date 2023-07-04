T-Series Malayalam Unveils Ormakalee Song From The Film Kunjamminis Hospital

Actor Indrajith Sukumaran and his mother Mallika Sukumaran have collaborated on a project titled Kunjamminis Hospital, directed by debutante Sanal Devan. Indrajith and Mallika Sukumaran have teamed up after a long time with this Malayalam film. T-Series Malayalam unveiled the official video of one of the songs – titled Ormakalee – from the film, on July 3. The song shows a group of people renovating a hospital named Kunjamminis Hospital. Ranjin Raj composed the music for this number, while Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics. Adithya RK has provided the vocals for this song. As of now, the song has received over 7,000 views only; but is gradually striking a chord with the viewers.

Adithya, the singer of this melodious track, expressed his views regarding this number in the comment section of the Youtube video. He said, “Hii everyone! I’m the singer of this song and this is my first ever Malayalam song. Thanks to Ranjin Raj na for trusting me with this track! Do let me know how you like it." Social media users appreciated his singing skills and one of them commented that Adithya’s voice has some magic. Many others also appreciated Ormakalee.

Kunjamminis Hospital is billed to be a comedy-drama with fantasy elements. Its story revolves around the theme of the afterlife.

Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian have penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues of Kunjamminis Hospital. Ranjin Raj composed the music, while Hari Narayanan, Santhosh Varma, and Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics. Mansoor Muthutty is in charge of the editing, while Rahul M Sathyan has captured the stills. Ajay David Kachappilly is in charge of the cinematography.