Bollywood Producer Vinod Bhanushali’s Office Raided by I-T Sleuths Over Tax Evasion Charges

Searches are underway at other production houses of Bollywood in Mumbai

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 12:54 IST

Raids are being conducted at the premises of Jayantilal Gada too. (File photo: News18)
Income Tax raided the office of Bollywood producer Vinod Bhanushali and some other production houses of Bollywood in Mumbai since Wednesday morning over allegations of tax evasion.

Raids were also conducted at the premises of film producer Jayantilal Gada, news agency ANI reported citing Income Tax.

Vinod Bhanushali is singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s father and has produced films like ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ and upcoming ‘Main Atal Hoon’.

