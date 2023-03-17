The friction between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut is known to one and all. It was Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel who had called Taapsee ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana. The Queen actress went on to defend her sister and repeatedly called Taapsee ‘sasti (cheap)’. Now, Taapsee has opened up about whether she will ever talk to Kangana again after their infamous spat on Twitter.

“I don’t know, honestly. But if there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello. Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usse hai. So uski marzi. She is a very good actress and when she said ‘sasti copy’ I took it as a compliment," Taapsee told The Lallantop.

In the same interview, Taapsee also recalled being insulted by a designer when she had tried her hand at modelling before becoming an actor. She had made it to the top 28 at the Miss India pageant during her time as a student.

Previously, Kangana had taken a dig on Taapsee and Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap and had alleged, “You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist… your ring master (Anurag) Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori… government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this… come on sasti."

During the release of Haseen Dillruba in 2021, Taapsee had called Kangana ‘too irrelevant’ for her personal life, to which Kangana had retorted, “She calls producers and begs Kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe de do please, aur aaj iski aukaat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi… aaj mujhe hi irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha. Insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai. Anyway all the best with your film girl. Try promoting it without my name (She used to call producers and beg for roles that I had rejected. Look at her today. She used to feel proud of being called a poor man’s Kangana and now she is calling me irrelevant. Human nature is strange)."

