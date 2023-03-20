Taapsee Pannu is a household name in the world of Hindi cinema. She is one of the most successful and versatile actresses of the current generation in Bollywood. Taapsee made her mark in Bollywood with her breakthrough performance in the 2016 thriller film Pink, where she shared screen space with Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in the lead. The actress is known best for her amazing thriller movies, and she has been a part of some of the best movies in the thriller genre. Taapsee has a huge fan following on social media and she often treats her fans to stunning pics and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, the Saand Ki Aankh actress took to Instagram to treat her fans to a stunning pic of her donning a red dress with a plunging neckline, and needless to say, her fans are super impressed!

A picture of Taapsee is going viral in which the sexy actress can be seen wearing a red hot dress with an extra plunging neckline. With this, she wore a heavy designer neckpiece featuring intricate traditional motifs. The actress had her curly tresses open as she smiled and posed for the lens, while looking off the camera. The actress looks smoking hot in the red dress and she also added a caption related to her hot attire. She wrote, “यह लाल रंग कब मुझे छोड़ेगा……" (When will this red colour leave me?"

Take a look at the post here:

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of celebs and her fans chimed into the commens section to shower compliments on her. Shreya Dhanwanthary commented,"Uff… ded😍," Angira Dhar added, “Beautiful ❤️." Meanwhile, one of her fans wrote, “Goddess! 😍🔥," another added, “Laal mere dil ka haal hai, lagta tumpe kamaal hai ❤️."

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has treated us to her steamy pics. On Wednesday, Taapsee Pannu shared another picture from her photoshoot in this infamous saree. Teasing her fans, the actress wrote, “Pandit ji kehte hai, na chalan se naa chaal se, pyaar karne walo ko parkho unke dil ke haal se. (The priest says, neither a penalty nor plan but only the heart can reveal a lover’s secrets)."

In January, Taapsee took to her Instagram to announce the sequel to the Netflix film, Haseen Dilruba. She unveiled the poster for Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba where the actress was seen with her back towards the camera. The caption and the poster suggested that the sequel will be based in Agra.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will also co-star with Pratik Gandhi in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. She is also preparing for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan.

