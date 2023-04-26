Taapsee Pannu Drops A Smouldering Photo In Green Saree; Dia Mirza Goes 'Uff'

Taapsee Pannu has once again set the internet on fire. She has been continuously sharing a lot of saree-clad pictures on her social media handle which has left fans gasping for breath. While her fans eagerly wait for her upcoming film Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, the actress has again shared another hot picture in a green saree.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Taapsee drops a picture from her latest photoshoot. She is seen wearing a green colour saree with the same colour noodle strap blouse. She is flaunting her sexy curves with her hair loosely tied. The actress is watching outside the window and is lost in thoughts. The caption reads, “मेरी उल्फत मेरी वफ़ा हैं". Dia Mirza commented ‘Ufff’. Many fans also called her beautiful. One wrote, “Fantastic and feminine." Another wrote, “Beautiful."

Take a look at the picture here:

The film’s makers announced Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in January. Announcing the second installment of the film, Taapsee shared a gripping poster of the film on her Instagram. The poster featured Taapsee with her back to the camera and with her face towards the Taj Mahal. The story will seemingly take place in Agra. Apart from Taapsee, the film will also star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

Hasseen Dillruba received a lot of praise. Color Yellow Productions, Taapsee Pannu, co-producer and writer Kanika Dhillon have collaborated again after the success of Manmarziyaan and Hasseen Dillruba. The film returns with the iconic pair of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. The film is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai.

Apart from this, the actress will also feature in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress said, “I have a special admiration, which I don’t know how it gets even bigger than what I have for him. But also because we both hail from the same city, there is a certain affinity that I have towards him also because of that."

