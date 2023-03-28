A complaint has been Taapsee Pannu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and insulting Hindu deities. Reportedly, the complaint has been filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, convenor of Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur.

Gaur has raised objections to Taapsee Pannu’s recent social media post in which she sported a ‘revealing outfit’ but accessorised it with a ‘Goddess Laxmi’ neckline.

“We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur (son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur) against actor Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and image of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ by wearing a locket having ‘Goddess Laxmi’ with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai," SHO, Chhatri Pura PS said talking about the complaint.

While further investigation is underway, E-Times has reported that Gaur has called Taapsee’s Instagram post ‘a planned attempt to degrade Sanatan Dharma’. The actress has so far not reacted to the allegations against her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee announced the sequel to her film Haseen Dilruba in January this year. Back then, she unveiled the poster for Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba where the actress was seen with her back towards the camera. The caption and the poster suggested that the sequel will be based in Agra.

Besides this, Taapsee will also be soon sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film is likely to hit theatres later this year. Earlier in an interview with Bombay Times, Taapsee called Dunki ‘a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ and said, “It has happened to me after a decade of working here and every day of the film shoot, I treated it like it might never happen again, so let’s just make the most of it. I am taking home a lot of new things that I learnt from both of them as a professional."

Taapsee will also be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi.

