Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. With a host of films like Pink and Thappad to her credit, Taapsee has rightly cemented her place in the entertainment industry. But it was not always like this for the star since she recently recalled that she had applied for a modelling assignment for a Satya Paul advertisement but was rejected for looking ‘too young’ for their saree model.

Shedding some light on her modelling days prior to making a career in acting, Taapsee revealed to The Lallantop that did add because she wanted to be independent and spend money as per whims. It was in the second year of her engineering course when her mother helped her with the portfolio by contributing Rs 40,000 from her savings. Post that, Taapsee bagged two ads for which she got paid ₹4000-5000 each. That led cloth brands to approach her for ads on a regular basis. When asked if she was ever approached for a saree ad, Tapsee disclosed, “Actually my first… it was a shoot for a big designer. I was rejected for a saree ad for them."

She further recalled, “I can (name them) actually now. It was a catalogue shoot for Satya Paul. They needed a model for their sarees. It wasn’t even a month since I got my portfolio. I had just started my second year and they felt I was too young for a sari model. They wanted someone, who looks like a woman."

Taapsee Pannu has previously spoken about the world of modelling in an old interview with the Hindustan Times. She had shared, “You’re almost treated like an object ­– in a showroom, you try on ten pieces and then decide which one to get. Here, 10-15 models show themselves off and let one person decide."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the thriller film Blurr. She will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

