Trends :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Home » Movies » Taapsee Pannu Slays In Saree And Sneakers As She Enjoys New York Trip With Boyfriend, Sister

Taapsee Pannu Slays In Saree And Sneakers As She Enjoys New York Trip With Boyfriend, Sister

Taapsee Pannu is currently on a break from the shooting of Dunki.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 14:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Taapsee Pannu is on a vacation mode with her sister Shagun Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe
Taapsee Pannu is on a vacation mode with her sister Shagun Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu has been making waves on social media with her latest pictures from her New York trip. The actress, who is known for her impeccable style, slayed in a saree and sneakers as she explored the city with her boyfriend, Mathias Boe, and sister, Shagun Pannu.

In the pictures shared on her Instagram stories, the Thappad actress can be seen wearing a stunning purple colour saree paired with a white colour crop top. She is also wearing a white sneaker giving it a modern twist. She accessorized her look with a white colour handbag, minimal makeup, and a pair of trendy sunglasses. This is not the first time Taapsee has worn a saree on her vacation. Earlier, during her Russia trip also she left her fans in awe of her style and adventurous spirit in traditional Indian wear.

Take a look at the pictures here

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Her sister Shagun Pannu also shared pictures on her Instagram stories. In one selfie all three- Mathias Boe, Shagun Pannu, and Taapsee can be seen. In the picture, Taapsee is seen in a brown jacket and grey pants, and Shagun was in a yellow jacket and blue denim. Mathias posed with his arms around both of them. Shagun captioned it as ‘Just another selfie at the street bean’.

Taapsee Pannu is known for her versatility and has delivered some power-packed performances in movies like “Pink", “Thappad", and “Mulk". She is also known for her fashion choices and has often been spotted in sarees, which she carries with utmost grace and elegance.

On the work front, she has currently taken a break from the shooting of Dunki in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Both are working for the first time together. They were recently shooting in Kashmir when pictures and videos went viral on social media. The film is looking for a Christmas 2023 release. The sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba will also release later this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

first published: May 07, 2023, 13:56 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 14:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy Add Glam Quotient At Party, Check Out The Stunning Pics