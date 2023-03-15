Being in showbiz, Taapsee Pannu has time and again been a huge advocate about health and well being. The actress was recently asked how much she spends on a dietician every month, to which she revealed spending Rs. 1 Lakh every month and shared that she often argues with her parents for her spending.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Taapsee revealed how thrifty her father is. She revealed that even after saving money his entire life, he still never spends on himself. “I’ll go home soon, and I know that he’ll scold me for spending so much on a dietician," she said in Hindi. Then the interviewer asked her exactly how much she’s spending on the services of a dietician. After hesitating for a couple of seconds, she revealed, “Roughly Rs 1 lakh per month."

Taapsee then further explained, why she spends so much money for her diet. “My diet changes constantly, depending on what film I’m doing, and where I am in my life. After every four or five years, your body also changes. In this profession, most of us need the advice of a professional, to tell us what food is best for us, depending on which city, or which country we’re in. The weather plays a role, local produce plays a role. This is the kind of detail that goes into creating a diet plan."

If you think about it, Taapsee asked, what other investment can there be for an actor? She also added that she buys a subscription for her mother as well, since she has problems with her metabolism. “Why spend on hospitals later, when you can spend on diet now?" she asked. On a closing note she added, “This is not a fancy expense, this is a requirement."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in thriller film Blurr. She will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

