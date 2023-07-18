‘Not Pregnant As Yet', Says Taapsee Pannu When Asked About Marriage Plans With Mathias Boe

Apart from being a stellar actor, Taapsee Pannu is also known for her wit and humour. Amid her busy work schedule, the actress held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram to catch up with her fans. During which, one of her fans asked her about her marriage plans. Taapsee acknowledged the response and had a witty response to the same. The actress in fact couldn’t stop giggling while answering the same.

Taapsee Pannu has been in a steady relationship with badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe for several years. When asked “Shaadi kab karoge (when will you get married)," the actress said, “So when I am getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know." She then broke into laughter.

Back in 2020, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee had opened up about her marriage plans and added that she’d like to get married only for kids. “I will get married only when I want to have babies. I want to have kids out of wedlock. I don’t want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple-day thing is too tiring. It will be like a compact one-day thing." Taapsee is often seen jetting off for vacations with her boyfriend Mathias.

Earlier this year, when asked about her take on Bollywood weddings, Taapsee shared with Bombay Times, “See most of my contemporaries, who are getting married and having babies had actually met their better halves after I started dating the person I am still dating. Yes, it’s been really long and it’s the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it. It is just that my relationship happened in the early years of my career and at that time if this conversation came up, it would be about that and not about my work."

She further added, “Having said that, I think everybody knows that neither of us are into PDA, nor are we trying to run away from accepting our relationship. We are both self-made individuals in terms of our career and work keeps us occupied. Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now. I am not in any competition — neither in my professional life, nor in my personal life. I am perfectly fine with the pace at which I am going in my life."