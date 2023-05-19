Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Holds Special Place In Our Hearts, Watch Viral Video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds a special place in our heart. The characters make us all laugh, cry and feel their sorrow. The show has been able to keep its viewers interested in the plot despite Jethalal’s errors and Tapu Sena’s escapades. The performers have more deeply rooted themselves in our hearts than in the story. Many of the show’s veteran actors recently left it, which led to the introduction of new ones. This has caused a new trend to emerge on social media demanding to bring back all the veteran actors.

A video is now going viral, in which it can be seen that two youngsters are distributing the pamphlets on which the photos of old actors of TMKOC were printed. The video was posted on Instagram by social media creator Yayin Matta. He is carrying pictures of the Tarak Mehta series and every actor who has left the programme, including Dayaben, Sodi, Tarak and Anjali. ‘Bring Back Tarak Mehta Old Actors’ is inscribed on the sign. In other words, there is a demand for Tarak Mehta to recast its veteran performers. These young people are seen holding these flyers while standing in public. This video is currently going viral. Take a look at it:

The social media creator also promised to reach out to the producer of the show, Asit Kumar Mod, if this video crosses 100K views. In the clip, they were also seen taking thumbprint petitions from several to bring the old actors back.

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben took a sabbatical from the show, while she was pregnant. She hasn’t rejoined the serial yet, even though it has been more than four years since she took the break. Before her and after, the series saw a number of actors, including Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Bhavya Gandhi and Nidhi Bhanushali, saying good bye.