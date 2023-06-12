Tabu Exudes Elegance In A White Halter Neck Wrap Dress As She Enjoys A Vacay In Goa; See Photos

Tabu, who is known for elegance, has set the internet on fire as she shared some breathtaking photos from her beach vacation in Goa. In no time the pictures went viral on social media and have been grabbing attention from all corners. From celebrities to fans, all have reacted and called her beautiful. Dressed in a stunning halter neck dress, the diva looked radiant as she soaked up the sun.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tabu is seen wearing a white colour halter-neck dress and posing for the camera as she sat in a garden. In the second photo, the actress was seen at a beach in Goa. Tabu sat underneath a beach umbrella. She had her hair tied in a top bun and completed her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. The actor wore minimal makeup and was seen barefoot in one of the photos. Fans and celebs alike showered love on Tabu’s photos.

Advertisement

Take a look here: