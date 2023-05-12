Tabu FINALLY Reveals She Has Been Away From Hollywood Movies Because...

Tabu has managed to woo the audience with exemplary roles in films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Maachis, Haider, Astitva and Chandni Bar. The veteran actress who enjoys an unparalleled legacy of over three decades has managed to make her mark through her unconventional roles. In her recent interview, when the actress was asked why she doesn’t do international films anymore, the actress revealed the real reason.

Tabu shared with ETimes, “Well, there’s a lot of work that does come my way, given that the showbiz has opened up (to world talent) now.It has always been that way for many years, but now it has opened even more. But I can’t find that kind of time it will require for me to shoot these films. Also, because in the past 4-5 years I have worked so back-to-back that I haven’t got a breather at all to think of anything else."

But the Bholaa actress is keen to do more international projects if it adds value to her growth. She explained, “I will take up a project if it adds on to my personal growth. I won’t say professional growth because workwise anything can take you anywhere. So ya, if I feel that this is really a nice chance for me to grow in life then I will pick it up. Likewise, if a project gives me an opportunity to meet people who are interesting then why not? For me, it has always been about meeting and interacting with interesting set of people, after all, you don’t do work in isolation, right? You are always interacting with people when you are working. So that’s one of the important aspects for me. If I feel I want to interact and associate myself and create something with a certain set of people, then I would definitely take that time out and do that project."

On the work front, Tabu was recently seen in Bholaa. It was the official Hindi remake of the hit Tamil movie Kaithi. The original film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starred Karthi and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The story revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but needs to fight off the police and the drug mafia. In Bholaa, Ajay featured as a newly freed prisoner and Tabu essayed the role of the IPS officer.

She will be next seen in The Crew.