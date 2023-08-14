Tahira Kashyap Says 'Look At My Guts' As She Sings Pani Da Rang With Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, besides being an outstanding actor also possesses an exceptional talent in singing. He has displayed his vocal skills in songs like Mera Mann, Pani Da Rang, and Mitti Di Khushboo among others. While it’s a treat to watch him perform on-screen, there is no denying that the Andhadhun actor is a showstopper when it comes to singing melodious tracks. On the occasion of actress Surveen Chawla’s 39th birthday on August 1, Ayushmann wowed the guests with his magical voice, but this time his wife Tahira Kashyap joined him for the song.

Wishing Surveen Chawla a happy birthday “once again" Tahira Kashyap shared a video on her Instagram stories, featuring herself and Ayushmann Khurrana, singing the song Pani Da Rang together. “Look at my guts. What a fun night. Surveen Chawla, happy birthday once again," she wrote. Later on, Ayushmann re-shared the video on his Instagram stories.

Advertisement

The video captured Ayushmann Khurrana, dressed in a beige jacket and a pair of trousers. Tahira Kashyap who stood beside him, donned a pink top teamed with black bottoms. The Action Hero actor appeared engrossed in singing one of his much-loved numbers Pani Da Rang from his film Vicky Donor, entertaining the guests. Tahira too put her singing skills to the test, joining her hubby for the fun song session. They shelled out major couple goals with Ayushmann quickly holding Tahira’s hands when his wife missed a beat of the song. They blushed and shared a laugh together.