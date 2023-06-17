Trends :Salman KhanKaran Deol WeddingBigg Boss OTTDharmendraTamannaah Bhatia
Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Hide Faces As They Watch Adipurush With Saif Ali Khan; Photo Goes Viral

A new photos of Saif Ali Khan goofing around with Taimur and Ibrahim during the screening of Adipurush is now going viral.

Dishya Sharma

News18.com

June 17, 2023, 18:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur at the screening of Adipurush.

Saif Ali Khan was seen taking his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to his newly released movie Adipurush. A special screening was hosted for the cast and their families in Mumbai. While the paparazzi shared photos of Saif and his sons, a new photo has surfaced online showing the boys posing for a goofy photo.

In the photo, that has reached the alleys of Reddit in which Taimur and Ibrahim were seen covering their eyes while Saif posed with them with a big smile. The trio was seen wearing 3D glasses in the photo.

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Raavan in Adipurush. While this is the first time he is starring with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, this is his second film with Om Raut. The actor and director collaborated on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released in 2020. The actor has received praises for his performance in Adipurush.

Earlier in the day, a video of Saif and Taimur leaving the screening has surfaced online. In the video, the father-son duo was greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants. They were also seen getting mobbed on their way to the car.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Saif was seen sporting a big smile as he made his way out of the theatre. The actor waved at the cameras as they welcomed him with the chants. Taimur followed close behind with his nannies. As soon as the paparazzi spotted little Tim, they chanted, “Jai Shri Ram, Taimur."

Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crores, Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Adipurush has also recorded a bumper opening at the box office on Friday. With more than 4.7 lakh tickets reportedly sold, Adipurush minted Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day.

June 17, 2023, 18:29 IST
last updated: June 17, 2023, 18:29 IST
