Taimur and Jeh Steal Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Thunder In New Vacay Pic, Photo Goes Viral

Kareena Kapoor reminds us yet again to keep it real. The actress is currently holidaying with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. While Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her trip via Instagram Stories and posts, her recent photo from the trip steals the cake. In the photo, Kareena and Saif are seen posing against a picturesque mountains by the bench.

Kareena is seen wearing an all-white comfy outfit while Saif keeps it simple with a pair of beige shorts and red shirt. Although the power couple holds everyone’s attention in the holiday postcard but on closer look, it is Jeh and Taimur in the background that steal the show.

Jeh was seen on the ground, seemingly trying to find a balance as he sits on the grass while Taimur is busy with something as he is seated on the bench. Sharing the hilarious family picture, Kareena wrote, “Hair Flying, Hero next to me❤️ Alps in the background… Ready for the shot ❤️Summer 2023."