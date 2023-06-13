Trends :Niharika KonidelaRanbir KapoorAdipurushAnimalVarun Tej
Take Two Live Performance: BTS Members Gift ARMY a Moving Music Video On 10th Anniversary; Watch

BTS members treated fans to a live version performance of Take Two on their 10th anniversary.

BTS drops Take Two Live Clip on 10th anniversary.
BTS is celebrating their 10th anniversary today, June 13. While the members are busy with their individual schedules — Kim Taehyung aka V is on his international schedule whereas Suga is busy with his solo concerts and Jin along with J-Hope are enlisted in the military — the group ensured they packaged the perfect gift for the fans before they got busy with their solo work. As a gift, they dropped the audio version of Take Two, a new single, a few days ago and now, they released a live performance video and it is all things perfect.

The OT7 — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok — sat down together to sing the track in a studio. The performance, much like their Class of 2020 performance and their performance of Proof last year — had the K-pop idols dressed in their best and singing the track. Watch the performance below:

Fans took to Twitter and thanked BTS for the song. They also wished them on their 10th debut anniversary.

Happy 10 years, BTS!

