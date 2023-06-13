Take Two Live Performance: BTS Members Gift ARMY a Moving Music Video On 10th Anniversary; Watch

BTS is celebrating their 10th anniversary today, June 13. While the members are busy with their individual schedules — Kim Taehyung aka V is on his international schedule whereas Suga is busy with his solo concerts and Jin along with J-Hope are enlisted in the military — the group ensured they packaged the perfect gift for the fans before they got busy with their solo work. As a gift, they dropped the audio version of Take Two, a new single, a few days ago and now, they released a live performance video and it is all things perfect.

The OT7 — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok — sat down together to sing the track in a studio. The performance, much like their Class of 2020 performance and their performance of Proof last year — had the K-pop idols dressed in their best and singing the track. Watch the performance below:

Fans took to Twitter and thanked BTS for the song. They also wished them on their 10th debut anniversary.