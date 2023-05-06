Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2 Date, Time: Where To Watch New Lee Dong-wook K-drama

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2: Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is finally airing tonight! Fans of the hit South Korean TV drama series Tale of the Nine-Tailed have been counting down the days to the series’ release and the day has finally come. Following the successful premiere of the first season in October 2020 and its subsequent surge in popularity, fans are eager to see Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum reunite for another round of mystical adventure. Ahead of its release, let’s take a look of everything you need to know about the new series and where you could possibly stream it.

The release date for Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2

Advertisement

Mark your calendars! The much-awaited Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 will release on May 6, 2023, at 9:20 p.m. KST (5:50 pm IST). With its gripping storyline and consistently high-quality episodes, the show has gained a massive following and become a hot topic among viewers. As the premiere date draws closer, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the tale of the mythical nine-tailed fox and its epic adventures.

Where to watch Tale of the Nine-Tailed season 2?

It has been reported that Prime Video will be airing Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 internationally. Prime Video’s Singapore and the Philippines have already confirmed the news. The first season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed was streamed on Viki.

The storyline for Season 2 of Tale of the Nine-Tailed:

Lee Dong-Wook is all set to reprise his iconic character of Gumiho, Lee Yeon, in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. In the new season, Lee Yeon finds himself in a precarious situation as he gets transported back to the year 1938 due to an unfortunate incident. While the first season gave a fitting conclusion to Lee Yeon’s journey, the second season promises to introduce a whole new chapter as the Fox god tries to find his way back to his own time.

Advertisement

The second season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed will feature Kim Bum returning to the series as the unpredictable half-Gumiho brother, while Kim So Yeon will play Ryu Hong Joo, a former goddess who was rejected by Lee Yeon despite her feelings for him. Ryu Kyung Soo will also have a significant role as the former mountain god Cheon Moo Young, whose personality is expected to add more complexity to the storyline and make it even more interesting for viewers.

Advertisement

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 1 Ending Explained:

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (2020) ended on an emotional note. After Yi Yeon’s sacrifice, Lee Rang makes a pact with the god of the underworld to revive his brother. However, it comes at a steep price - something Yi Yeon values most. While Ji-ah is also willing to make the sacrifice, Lee Rang ultimately does it himself out of love for his family and concern for his brother. In the epilogue, Yi Yeon and Ji-ah enjoy a happy married life, while Lee Rang mourns his loss. A bonus scene in the season’s conclusion hints at Lee Rang’s potential reincarnation and Yi Yeon possessing his gumiho abilities, setting the stage for potential exploration in Season 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here