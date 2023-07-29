Tamannaah Bhatia And Ramya Krishnan To Star In Sanju Weds Geetha 2: Reports

Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is creating a lot of buzz ever since its filming was announced by the makers. It will be directed by Nagashekar. The first instalment, Sanju Weds Geetha, had Srinagar Kitty and Ramya in the lead roles. For the sequel, actress Rachita Ram will be the lead, while Srinagar Kitty will reprise his role as Sanju. The first part of the movie was released in 2011 as a result of this, the makers decided to produce a sequel. Sanju Weds Geetha 2 has completed its pre-production, and now the team is gearing up to start the shooting. Nagashekar is also reportedly planning to cast Tamannaah Bhatia in the movie. As per reports, the movie is expected to have a stellar cast, which also includes Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj. No official confirmation has been given on these yet. A part of Sanju Weds Geetha 2 will be shot in Mumbai and Switzerland.

Sanju Weds Geetha 2’s makers announced the arrival of Rachita Ram as the lead actress of the movie last week. Rachita shared the poster with an inscription which read “Welcome Onboard". Rachita Ram wrote that she is glad to be part of the team.