Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Blush as Paparazzi Call Her 'Bhabhi'; Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted at the special screening of Tamannaah’s web series’ Aakhri Sach. The couple, who began dating earlier this year, walked the red carpet of the event on Wednesday night. Vijay held Tamannaah close as the posed for the paparazzi. The couple also couldn’t help but blush when the paparazzi teased them. For the special night, Tamannaah was seen wearing a white shirt, a blue corset and a pair of blue pants. Meanwhile, Vijay opted for a purple sweatshirt and a pair of grey pants.

The couple were posing together for the cameras when a paparazzo screamed, “Hit jodi". The comment had Vijay and Tammannaah giggling. Soon after, another cameraman was heard screaming, “Tamannaah bhabhi." This left Tamannaah blushing. Watch the video below:

Akhri Sach releases on August 25 on Disney+ Hotstar. The official description reads: “One Night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories! Aakhri Sach is inspired by true events. The crime investigation thriller will open many mysteries and delve into the lives of each character. Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach will stream from August 25, 2023 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar."