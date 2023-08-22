Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates Nag Panchami At Isha Foundation In Karnataka

A special pooja took place at Isha Foundation near Avalagurki in Chikkaballapur Taluk to commemorate the Nag Panchami festival. The event was graced by actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

The puja was organised under the guidance of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, with several notable individuals including Tamannaah taking part in the Nagamandal program. Dignitaries like Minister KH Muniappa, Dr MC Sudhakar, producer Rockline Venkatesh, and others also participated in the event.

Nagamandal Puja was performed near the statue of Adiyogi near Chikkaballapur. Several other celebrities also celebrated the festival of Nag Panchami. Pictures from the puja ceremony are now making rounds on social media platforms. Actress Pranitha Subhash, accompanied by her mother-in-law, also performed a pooja at the temple. Her pictures from the pooja ceremony are now gaining traction on social media.

Pranita Subhash conducted a ceremonial worship dedicated to Nagadev and shared pictures of the occasion on social media. Known for actively engaging in various celebrations, the actress recently participated in the Nag Panchami festivities with her family. The event was notable for its special reverence towards Nagadev.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Offering Pooja on the occasion of Nag Panchami today." In the pictures, she can be seen in a traditional peach colour floral printed cotton suit. Several social media users have commented on the pictures.