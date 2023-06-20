Tamannaah Bhatia Congratulates Ram Charan-Upasana; Says 'I know You Both Will Make Amazing Parents'

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondela have welcomed a baby girl. The couple welcomed the baby on June 20, in Hyderabad. The news comes just a few hours after a video of Ram and his wife from the hospital had surfaced online, hinting that the couple could be welcoming their baby any moment. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years.

Read more: Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Embrace Parenthood, Fans Celebrate The Arrival Of ‘Mega Princess’

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

Advertisement

Of the many celebrities who took to social media to congratulate the Mega couple, was also Tamannaah Bhatia. Taking to Instagram stories, Tamannaah, who has worked with Ram Charan in Racha, wrote, “@upasanakaminenikonidela and @alwaysramcharan this is such exciting news and I couldn’t be happier for you two!! I know that you both will make amazing parents. I cannot wait to meet the precious little bundle of joy."