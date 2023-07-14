Tamannaah Bhatia Dances To Dhol Beats As She Visits Her College To Promote 'Jee Karda'; Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia recently featured in Prime Video’s Jee Karda. The show narrates the story of seven childhood friends who grow up and realize that life at 30 is nothing like what they had imagined it to be. A month after its premiere, the series continues to garner love and appreciation from fans and viewers. As the series resonated with the young adults, the lead actor of the series, Tamannaah Bhatia, decided to celebrate Jee Karda, at her alma mater R. D. National College in Mumbai. The actress surprised the faculty and students as she made a grand entry dancing to the beats of dhol.

During her visit, Tamannaah expressed her gratitude towards her alma mater for shaping her into the person she is today and for providing her with a strong foundation in her pursuit of acting. She fondly reminisced about her college days and shared anecdotes from her student years. The actress also took the opportunity to interact with the students, offering them words of encouragement and advice on pursuing their dreams.

“I am so thrilled and elated to witness the love and appreciation we have received for Jee Karda. Playing Lavanya has been super cool, I love how I get to celebrate this moment at my college with the students and teachers. It makes me so happy that Jee Karda became a fan favourite instantly and still continues to shine. It’s been an incredible journey and a heartfelt gratitude to all who were a part of this beautiful experience," Tamannah Bhatia said.