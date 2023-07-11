Tamannaah Bhatia Dances With Paparazzi On Kaavaalaa Song At Airport; Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia has been trending since her song Kaavaala was released. Fans are not only in love with looks but also the dance moves of her in the song. On Tuesday, the actress had an impromptu dance-off with paparazzi at an airport. The incident occurred when she was heading towards the airport gate. The video caught everyone off guard. The energy and enthusiasm displayed by the actress turned a routine airport encounter into a memorable moment for all present.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Tamannaah, dressed in all black, posing for the camera when suddenly a paparazzi asked her to dance. The actress obliged him and asked him to join. She followed his step and even hugged him. Immediately, fans were seen complimenting her and hailed her sweet gesture. One of the fans wrote, “acha dance hai inn donno ka." Another wrote, “Such a chillaxed lady."

Watch the video here: