Tamannaah Bhatia 'Discussing' Marriage Plans With Family; Set To Tie The Knot With Vijay Varma?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed or denied their dating reports as of now, a new report suggests that Tamannaah is rather planning to marry now. Here’s everything you should know:

Tamannaah Bhatia To Marry Soon?

As reported by Siasat.com, Tamannaah Bhatia is ‘discussing’ her plans to ‘settle down’ along with her family members and close friends. The news portal claims that the actress is planning to marry soon. However, it is not yet clear whether she will tie the knot with Vijay Varma or some other man.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s Relationship Rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. It all started after a video of the two actors reportedly kissing each other at a New Year’s event in Goa went viral on social media earlier this year. In the viral clip, their faces weren’t clearly visible but fans believed that Vijay and Tamannaah were seen in close proximity as they were dancing.

Since then, they have been snapped together on several occasions. Earlier this week, Tamannaah and Vijay were also spotted by the paparazzi when they were driving back after reportedly enjoying a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. In no time, their pictures went viral on social media.

Not just this, earlier this month, Vijay hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media when a fan asked him if he liked ‘tamatar’, which happened to be the nickname that he addressed Tamannaah with. In response, the Darlings actor wrote, “My fav," along with tomato emojis. It should be noted that when Vijay and Sonakshi Sinha announced that their web series Dahaad premiered at the Berlinale, Tamannaah Bhatia congratulated them. In his reply, Vijay thanked his rumoured ladylove and wrote, “Thanks Tamatar."

