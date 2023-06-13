Tamannaah Bhatia FINALLY Confirms Dating Vijay Varma, Says 'He Is My Happy Place'

After months of speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia has finally admitted to dating Vijay Varma. Tamannaah revealed that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2 “organically". Lust Stories marks the collaboration between Tamannaah and Vijay for the first time.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been grabbing headlines for a long time now. During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen."

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes." Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place."