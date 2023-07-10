Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Papped Outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali Office, Fans Wonder If A Film Is In The Talks

Tamannaah Bhatia, currently basking in the success of Sujoy Ghosh’s story of Lust Stories 2, where she starred alongside her real-life partner Vijay Varma, was recently seen making her way around Mumbai. Paparazzi caught a glimpse of her outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu. Radiant in a white salwar suit, she looked pretty as she posed for the paps. As they paps yelled “Love you ma’am", she replied, “Love you more". The pictures and videos have had fans wondering if the sought-after actress is gearing up for a role in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The director is currently shooting for his upcoming series Heera Mandi, which is centred on the courtesans in India’s pre-Independence era.

Tamannah Bhatia has been hitting all the right notes with her recent performances. Whether it was in her first ever web series Jee Karda or Lust Stories – the Baahubali actress has proved yet again that she is capable of carrying any role with finesse. However, just like any other newcomer, Tamannaah Bhatia had to deal with her own set of challenges, one of them being to maintain a feminine demeanour. In a recent interview, Tamannaah revealed that she was told that she ‘walked like a bhai’.