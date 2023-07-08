Tamannaah Bhatia Grooves To 'Kavaalaa' From Jailer, Fans Call It 'Better Than The Original'; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia has once again left everyone impressed and is setting fire but this time with the Jailer song Kaavaalaa. The actress who already made a lot of headlines for her online chemistry with beau Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2 was seen in the catchy track with Megastars Rajnikanth. Needless to say, she left everyone super excited for Jailed. In the meantime, Tamannaah dropped a reel of herself performing on the song and the fans are going gaga over her.

On Saturday, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and dropped a clip in which she could be seen shaking her legs to Kaavaalaa. Not only that, Tamannaah was also accompanied by two other dancers that truly added more punch to her flawless performance. Recorded in what seems to be a dance studio, Tamannaah Bhatia showcased all the major steps of the song and left netizens gasping for air. She wrote in the caption, “If you aren’t already Hooked yet, here’s the Hookstep of #Kaavaalaa ⚡️."

Praising her graceful dance steps, one of the fans wrote, “This is much better than the original!" Another one commented, “Her moves 🔥." Someone else said, “Is there anything you can’t do @tamannaahspeaks ? #Energy 💯🚀." A fan also stated, “I never knew u danced this well. U look hot and cool 😍."

In the music video, Tamannaah is seen flaunting her sizzling avatar as she grooves to the raunchy number. What further surprises all in the song is the special appearance of Rajinikanth. He is seen shaking a leg with the Lust Stories 2 actress.Kaavaalaa is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. On the other hand, lyrics of the song are written by Arunraja Kamaraj.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as the female lead. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles.