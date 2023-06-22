Tamannaah Bhatia Is Icon, Says Vijay Varma, Reveals 'Surprising' Part of Working With GF | Exclusive

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently confirmed dating. The actors, who will be seen in one of the four shorts in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, first sparked dating rumours in January when a video of them indulging in PDA went viral. After months of speculation, the couple finally confessed they are dating. While they have chosen to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, Tamannaah and Vijay recently sat down with News18 Showsha for an exclusive chat and opened up about working with each other in Lust Stories 2.

As the trailer has already revealed, Tamannaah and Vijay play ex lovers in the anthology directed by Sujoy Ghosh. While fans are eager to see what they have in store for everyone, Vijay couldn’t stop raving about Tamannaah. Opening up about his first impression about his ladylove, Vijay told us that he felt Tamannaah was a perfect fit for the role.

“I read the script so I know what the script was asking from me and this character that Tamannaah is playing, she is such a great fit for the part. The surprising and beautiful part of this was how willing and how ready Tamannaah was to hop on and explore this story and character. It became very easy (to work with her) because we were both very excited to do this together. We were very excited to do this with Sujoy. When you are excited to do something and you are completely in it, then the process becomes very fun," Vijay said.