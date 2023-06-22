Trends :Tiku Weds Sheru ReviewHema MaliniAdipurush CollectionRam CharanVijay Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia Is Icon, Says Vijay Varma, Reveals 'Surprising' Part of Working With GF | Exclusive

Vijay Varma exclusively tells News18 Showsha about his experience of working with his ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia in Love Stories 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are dating each other.
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently confirmed dating. The actors, who will be seen in one of the four shorts in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, first sparked dating rumours in January when a video of them indulging in PDA went viral. After months of speculation, the couple finally confessed they are dating. While they have chosen to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, Tamannaah and Vijay recently sat down with News18 Showsha for an exclusive chat and opened up about working with each other in Lust Stories 2.

As the trailer has already revealed, Tamannaah and Vijay play ex lovers in the anthology directed by Sujoy Ghosh. While fans are eager to see what they have in store for everyone, Vijay couldn’t stop raving about Tamannaah. Opening up about his first impression about his ladylove, Vijay told us that he felt Tamannaah was a perfect fit for the role.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in a still from Lust Stories 2 trailer.

“I read the script so I know what the script was asking from me and this character that Tamannaah is playing, she is such a great fit for the part. The surprising and beautiful part of this was how willing and how ready Tamannaah was to hop on and explore this story and character. It became very easy (to work with her) because we were both very excited to do this together. We were very excited to do this with Sujoy. When you are excited to do something and you are completely in it, then the process becomes very fun," Vijay said.

“I had seen some of her work and she is such an icon in so many ways. I had seen Baahubali when it came out in theatres, I saw her recent release, Babli Bouncer, just before we shot (Lust Stories 2) and I just felt like she’s got so much to give, so much to offer and it’s an enigma, this character, when you watch the film. Like she’s got something and Tamannaah has that so it was very nice," he added.

Vijay and Tamannaah are working together for the first time in Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu industries and is slowly carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Vijay has proved his mettle with his performances in films such as Gully Boy and Darlings.

