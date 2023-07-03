Tamannaah Bhatia Is Not Only Vijay But Nelson & Anirudh's Favourite Girl Too; New Jailer Video Is Proof

While it is known that Tamannaah Bhatia is Vijay Varma’s favourite girl, a new video from the team of Rajinikanth’s Jailer has now revealed that she also has fans in director Nelson and music director Anirudh R. On Monday evening, the team of Jailer released a hilarious promo of Kaavaalaa, the first song from Jailer. The video begins with a worked up Nelson waiting for Anirudh to give him the song.

Requesting him to deliver the song, Nelson sets a full and final deadline for Anirudh. However, Anirudh has clearly not even begun work on it. When he asks the filmmaker the vibe of the song, Nelson just replies, “Tamannaah song." “Tamannaah song means? Doesn’t it have a mood?" pissed Anirudh replies. “Mood is mood, lock it and play it. You like Tamannaah no?" Nelson explains when Anirudh quips, “What? I like her?" Nelson backtracks, clarifying that both of them like her.

The hilarious banter not only confirmed that Tamannaah will be seen in the song but also teased that it will a peppy number. Watch the video below:

Just last month, Tamannaah was seen posing with Rajinikanth as they wrapped the filming of Jailer.