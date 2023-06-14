Tamannaah Bhatia 'Shocked' By Kissing Scene With Vijay Varma In Lust Stories 2, Asks 'Can I Hug?'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen in Lust Stories 2. The actors, who recently confirmed they are dating, will be seen starring together for the first time in the anthology. While the trailer of Lust Stories 2 gave us a hint of their chemistry, a new video was released by Netflix India in which Tamannaah Bhatia was seen ‘apprehensive’ about her kissing scenes and ‘more than kissing’ scenes with Vijay in the film.

In the video, Tamannaah and Vijay pretended to read the script for the first time when Tamannaah was seen getting ‘shocked’ upon learning that she has to kiss her co-star in the movie. When she turned the pages, she realised that the script has scenes that go beyond just kissing. She then began giving alternatives, suggesting that she can do a ‘passionate’ hand holding and hugging instead.

After the suggestions thrown, Tamannaah asked who her co-star is. They informed her it was Vijay and she quickly replied, “Deverakonda?" When they told her it was Vijay Varma, she said, “Yeah, cool."

