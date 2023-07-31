Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up About Her Film Sura With Thalapathy Vijay: 'I Was Very Bad In It'

Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in Jailer.
July 31, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia expressed dissatisfaction with her performance in the 2010 release Sura with Thalapathy Vijay. She even vowed to never take up similar roles again.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s career graph has been on the rise. However, in past, she has faced both hits and misses in the film industry. In 2010, Tamannaah Bhatia shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the film Sura. Directed by S. P. Rajkumar, Sura marked Thalapathy Vijay’s 50th film in his career. In a recent interview with Galatta, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about the movie. She expressed her dissatisfaction with her performance and declared that she would never take up similar roles in her career again. She said, “I love the film but there were some scenes I thought I was really bad at. It’s a famous film and the songs became chartbusters. Sura was one of the films I thought I was very bad in it."

Reflecting on the film’s commercial failure, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she had sensed its lack of success during the shooting itself. Despite the premonition, she emphasised the importance of commitment to a project and being responsible, regardless of its outcome. For her, movies are an expensive art form, and professional dedication remains a crucial aspect of her job as an actress.

Tamannaah’s candid remarks about her own work and her perspective on the film’s outcome exhibit her professionalism and integrity as an artist, highlighting the importance of commitment and responsibility in the realm of filmmaking.

Sura’s soundtrack and score, composed by Mani Sharma, received positive reception as the songs became huge hits. However, Sura received negative reviews and underperformed at the box office, managing to recover only its budget, as revealed by producer Sangili Murugan.

    • Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is making headlines for her Kaavaalaa song from Rajinikanth’s Jailer, an action entertainer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film will feature Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vinayakan in key roles. Jailer is set to hit theatres on August 10 and has been produced on a massive budget by Sun Pictures. The film boasts music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography is handled by Vijay Karthik Kannan, with editing by R Nirmal.

    Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia is part of Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, set to release on the same day as Jailer, where she will be seen with Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth. Moreover, the actress will also be seen as the female lead in the Malayalam film Bandra, alongside Dileep. She was last seen in Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay Varma.

