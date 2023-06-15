Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Her Idea of Love: 'It's More Than Romance' | Exclusive

Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news lately for opening up about her relationship with actor Vijay Varma after months of speculation. Tamannaah confirmed dating Vijay in a recent interview in which she called him her “happy place".

Now in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Tamannaah spoke about her idea of love and what it means to her in the wake of the release of her new Prime Video show Jee Karda, in which she plays the role of Lavanya who is torn between love and friendship.

“This show has been a cathartic experience for me. Primarily because, this is probably the closest I have played to myself. It is more than romance, it’s a relationship driven story. My friends are going to love it. I am really scared, because, I am going to get ripped into pieces (by my friends)," she told us.

The 33-year-old actor further revealed how she landed the role of Lavanya in the show. “What I really like about the casting of the show is that Arunima cast us because we are like our characters. I might be a familiar face, but I don’t think she cast me because I am Tamannaah the actor, but I am Tamannaah the person. She told me she cast me because she saw some of my interviews, because there you are not the character, you are yourself," the actress says.