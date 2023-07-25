Tamannaah Bhatia Owns World’s 5th Largest Diamond; It's This Celeb's Gift

Tamannaah Bhatia is a prominent actress in the Indian film industry. She has proven her versatility with her acting chops in various languages. Tamannaah is also a fashion icon, who is loved for her experiments with her style. She never fails to impress us with each of her appearances. Along with stunning sartorial choices, she is known for her collection of exquisite accessories. Among which is a diamond ring, which has currently grabbed the headlines and is reported to be the 5th largest diamond in the world. The reports also suggest that the diamond has a value of Rs 2 crore due to its impressive size, weight, shine, texture and finely cut shape. For those who are unaware, the proud owner of this exquisite diamond ring has interestingly not bought the ring but received it as a gift back in 2019 from Upasana Konidela.

In a tweet from 2019, Upasana shared a picture of Tamannaah wearing the ring which is delicately adorned on her finger. Upasana tweeted, “A gift for the super Tamannaah Bhatia from Mrs Producer. Missing you already. Catch up soon."

Upasana gifted the huge ring to Tamannaah Bhatia because of her stellar performance in the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was produced by Upasana’s husband and actor Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela production company. The film had an ensemble star cast including Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anushka Shetty in prominent roles.