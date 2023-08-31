Tamannaah Bhatia Poses Under A Rainbow During Maldives Vacay, Fans Look For Vijay Varma; Photos

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been the talk of the town since they recently confirmed their relationship. The stars have publicly expressed their love for one another on multiple occasions, and fans are loving their chemistry. The Lust Stories 2 co-stars are most likely enjoying a scenic vacation in Maldives, as they were earlier papped at the Mumbai airport one after the other. Fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that the couple had flown to the island country for a break. Since Tamannaah Bhatia likes to keep her social media feed decorated with glimpses from her life, she shared some stunning holiday pictures on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jailer actress dropped a picturesque carousel of sorts. In the first picture, we see Tamannaah Bhatia on the beach, sporting a pink bikini and posing under an arching rainbow. In the second picture, she can be seen drawing something on the sands. Some other snaps featured her resting on a hammock, enjoying delicious food, posing with a large jute hat on her head and more. While we don’t see Vijay Varma in the vacay album, fans hoped that it was him who clicked the pictures. She captioned the post, “@discoversoneva #sonevafushi #experiencesoneva."

Take a look:

Reacting to the pictures, Raashii Khanna commented, “Sundar! ❤️." Shilpa Rao wrote, “Pretty pretty ." A fan commented, “When she’s literally shining brighter than the sky." Another one wrote, “Ohh,,My all time crush Love you Bhatia jii ." Someone else said, “BEAUTY at the beach." A fan also stated,

“Those potraits."