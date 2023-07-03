Tamannaah Bhatia Praises Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Chiranjeevi: 'They Are So Cultured'

Tamannaah Bhatia might have impressed her Hindi-speaking fans with back to back hits like Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2 but let’s not forget the kind of stardom the actress enjoys in the South industry. From Naga Chaitanya to Ram Charan, Tamannaah Bhatia recently praised the South superstars and their ‘well-behaved’ demeanor owing to how they were brought up by their parents.

Recalling an instance with Chiranjeevi who had predicted her success in the entertainment industry, Tamannaah told Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, “Chiranjeevi was one of my first people who told me, ‘You are going to become a star.’ This was when I was working with Ram Charan and I hadn’t made it yet. I’ve seen Charan or even (Naga) Chaitanya, Nagarjuna sir’s son, I feel like they’ve all brought up their boys so gracefully. They are so well-behaved, so cultured, so respectful. I mean, chivalry is rare in the world in general, and sometimes even less so in our country. But I do feel like with a few men that I have worked with there, they’re so chivalrous. Making sure that the woman on the set is comfortable, Chiranjeevi sir being one of them."

She further went on to talk about the surprise that megastar Rajnikanth had given to her, despite working with her only after one day, “Rajini sir really surprised me because I worked with him for one day, and he thought about me and bought me a book. It’s not like I have known him before. I realised these superstars are not just superstars like that. It’s because they’re actually treating humans like humans. I think there’s too much emphasis on gender and this and that, but we don’t treat each other like humans, even in our crews. I find it really hard when I see people not treating their staff properly," she shared.