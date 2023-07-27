Sexy! Tamannaah Bhatia Raises The Heat In Plunging Top at Jailer Song Launch, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia is raising temperatures and how! The actress was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon at the launch of the Hindi version of the song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer and she dared to wear white in the rain. Tamannaah opted for a tight white corset top that put her curves on display. She styled the corset top with a pair of grey pants. She completed her look with a pair of golden colour shoes.

While she opted to sport a few rings, Tamannaah opted for minimalistic accessories and left her locks loose. In the videos and photos shared by the paparazzi, Tamannaah was seen interacting with the paparazzi and posing for the cameras as well before she made her way to the song launch. Watch the video below:

Tamannaah had everyone grooving when the Tamil version of Kaavaalaa was released. Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the song was written by Arunraja Kamaraj. The first song from Jailer, Tamannaah was seen bringing the house down with her dance moves. The song went viral instantly with many sharing reels replicating her dance moves. Even Sanya Malhotra couldn’t stop herself from grooving to the song.