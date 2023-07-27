Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Sexy! Tamannaah Bhatia Raises The Heat In Plunging Top at Jailer Song Launch, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at Jailer song launch. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at Jailer song launch. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 13:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen raising temperatures at the launch of the Hindi version of Kaavaalaa, a song from Jailer.

Tamannaah Bhatia is raising temperatures and how! The actress was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon at the launch of the Hindi version of the song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer and she dared to wear white in the rain. Tamannaah opted for a tight white corset top that put her curves on display. She styled the corset top with a pair of grey pants. She completed her look with a pair of golden colour shoes.

While she opted to sport a few rings, Tamannaah opted for minimalistic accessories and left her locks loose. In the videos and photos shared by the paparazzi, Tamannaah was seen interacting with the paparazzi and posing for the cameras as well before she made her way to the song launch. Watch the video below:

Tamannaah had everyone grooving when the Tamil version of Kaavaalaa was released. Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the song was written by Arunraja Kamaraj. The first song from Jailer, Tamannaah was seen bringing the house down with her dance moves. The song went viral instantly with many sharing reels replicating her dance moves. Even Sanya Malhotra couldn’t stop herself from grooving to the song.

    • Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer sees Rajinikanth play the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles. The director has also roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film who is looking exceptional in the promo.

    The audio launch is set to take place on July 28 in Chennai. The event will be attended by Rajinikanth and the cast of the movie.

